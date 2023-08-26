Left Menu

Will remind future generations of India's success, inspire to achieve new heights: Amit Shah on National Space Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate August 23 as National Space Day will remind future generations of India's success in the lunar mission and inspire scientists to achieve new heights.

Shah said a true leader stands by his people through every circumstance, and this was reflected when the prime minister flew directly to Bengaluru from Greece this morning to meet the ISRO scientists behind Chandrayaan 3.

The prime minister's inspiring address to the scientists in Bengaluru was an ode to India's stupendous achievement that reached the skies, Shah said in a statement.

August 23 is a historic day for India as it marks the accomplishment of its lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, he noted.

“Today, Prime Minister Modi announced it as 'National Space Day', so that the story of India's scientists' success behind this mission reaches every future generation.

“This decision will continue to inspire Indian scientists to achieve newer heights in the realm of space exploration, holding the pride of the 'Tiranga' aloft,” he said.

Shah said with the historic success of India's lunar mission, the country's scientists have imprinted an indelible mark on the sands of time.

To commemorate this achievement, the prime minister named the landing spot of Chandrayaan-3 'Shivshakti,' and the location where Chandrayaan-2 fell 'Tiranga', to remind everyone that 'no failure is permanent', he said.

