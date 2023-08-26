Head of Japan coalition partner postpones China visit at China's request
Natsuo Yamaguchi was planning to visit China from August 28 to 30 in hopes of meeting China's President Xi Jinping and to hand over a personal letter from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. However, the Chinese side on Saturday informed Komeito that "the timing is not appropriate considering the current situation of Japan-China relations", the party said in a statement.
However, the Chinese side on Saturday informed Komeito that "the timing is not appropriate considering the current situation of Japan-China relations", the party said in a statement. The party "hopes to readjust the appropriate timing of the visit in the future," it said.
