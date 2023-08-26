Deeply pained by tragic loss of lives in fire accident in stationary train, says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply pained to learn about the tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in a stationary train near Madurai junction in Tamil Nadu and prayed for the injured to make a speedy recovery.At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside the stationary train compartment, the Southern Railway said.A gas cylinder illegally taken inside the coach led to the blaze, it said.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply pained to learn about the tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in a stationary train near Madurai junction in Tamil Nadu and prayed for the injured to make a speedy recovery.
At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside the stationary train compartment, the Southern Railway said.
A gas cylinder ''illegally'' taken inside the coach led to the blaze, it said. ''Deeply pained to learn about the tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in a stationary train near Madurai junction, Tamil Nadu. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Murmu said in a post on X.
