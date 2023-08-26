Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on August 28 

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits on August 28, an official statement said on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits on August 28, an official statement said on Saturday. Border Security Force said that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will distribute appointment letters on August 28 in Punjab.

Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, "Empowerment through jobs. The 8th tranche of appointment letters distribution is set for 28/08/2023 at 45 Rozgar Mela, including BSF Punjab, Jalandhar, in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, GOI. PM of India Narendra Modi will address the event online." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22 via video conferencing.

"During the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country," PM Modi said in his virtual address. He said that the next 25 years are very important for India.

"Today every expert is saying that in a few years, India will be in the world's top three economies. This means employment opportunities and citizen's per capita income will increase," PM Modi added. The Rozgar Mela was held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and UTs supporting this initiative. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

