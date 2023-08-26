Left Menu

UP: Two district-level BJP leaders, eight others booked for assault on Youth Congress' Amethi unit chief

Senior leaders, including the Congress district unit chief Pradeep Singhal and former minister Ashish Shukla, also reached the police station.The police said an FIR was registered under sections 147 guilty of causing nuisance, 323 voluntarily causing hurt, 504 insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace and 506 criminal intimidation against Satyendra Pratap Singh, Vishu Mishra and eight unknown accused.Durgesh Tripathi, the BJPs district unit chief, however, termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:55 IST
UP: Two district-level BJP leaders, eight others booked for assault on Youth Congress' Amethi unit chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have booked two district-level BJP leaders and eight other unidentified people for allegedly assaulting a Youth Congress office bearer in this Uttar Pradesh district, an officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Elamaran said an FIR was registered and an investigation taken up in the case. He asserted that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Shubham Singh, the district chief of the Youth Congress, alleged in his police complaint that he was attacked by the BJP Kisan Morcha's district president Satyendra Pratap Singh alias Raju Singh, Vishu Mishra -- the district unit chief of the BJP Yuva Morcha -- and eight others. The alleged assault occurred outside the International Hotel on Munshiganj Road late on Friday. Singh claimed that the alleged assailants arrived in an SUV and attacked him with sticks, causing him serious injuries.

A large number of Congress workers reached the Amethi police station on Saturday regarding the case. Senior leaders, including the Congress' district unit chief Pradeep Singhal and former minister Ashish Shukla, also reached the police station.

The police said an FIR was registered under sections 147 (guilty of causing nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Satyendra Pratap Singh, Vishu Mishra and eight unknown accused.

Durgesh Tripathi, the BJP's district unit chief, however, termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated. He said Congress leaders are desperate and disappointed, they have nothing left except such petty politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023