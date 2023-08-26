UP: Two district-level BJP leaders, eight others booked for assault on Youth Congress' Amethi unit chief

Police have booked two district-level BJP leaders and eight other unidentified people for allegedly assaulting a Youth Congress office bearer in this Uttar Pradesh district, an officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Elamaran said an FIR was registered and an investigation taken up in the case. He asserted that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Shubham Singh, the district chief of the Youth Congress, alleged in his police complaint that he was attacked by the BJP Kisan Morcha's district president Satyendra Pratap Singh alias Raju Singh, Vishu Mishra -- the district unit chief of the BJP Yuva Morcha -- and eight others. The alleged assault occurred outside the International Hotel on Munshiganj Road late on Friday. Singh claimed that the alleged assailants arrived in an SUV and attacked him with sticks, causing him serious injuries.

A large number of Congress workers reached the Amethi police station on Saturday regarding the case. Senior leaders, including the Congress' district unit chief Pradeep Singhal and former minister Ashish Shukla, also reached the police station.

The police said an FIR was registered under sections 147 (guilty of causing nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Satyendra Pratap Singh, Vishu Mishra and eight unknown accused.

Durgesh Tripathi, the BJP's district unit chief, however, termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated. He said Congress leaders are desperate and disappointed, they have nothing left except such petty politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)