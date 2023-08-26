World News Roundup: Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise; Ukraine will speed up advance on southern front -commander and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU's Dombrovskis asks Russia to renew Black Sea grain deal

A senior European Union official urged Russia on Saturday to renew a grain deal to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports, after Russia quit the agreement last month. European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Russian restrictions on shipping of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea were creating problems not only for Kyiv but for many developing countries.

U.S. reporter Gershkovich appeals latest extension of detention in Russia

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich has appealed against the latest extension of his pre-trial detention in Moscow on spying charges that he denies, Russian state media said on Saturday. TASS news agency quoted a Moscow court as saying it had received the appeal from the defence team of the Wall Street Journal reporter.

Poland investigates hacking attack on state railway network

Poland's domestic security agency is investigating a hacking attack on the country's railway network which led to traffic disruption overnight, the state-run Polish Press Agency reported on Saturday. Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) and police are probing an unauthorized use of the system involved in rail traffic management, Stanisław Zaryn, deputy coordinator of special services, told the news agency.

Toronto program encourages hijab-wearing women to get on two wheels

For Tagreed Elhassan it's the feeling of the wind in her face. Cycling gives her a sense of independence and a way to exercise. She learned the basics growing up in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and now a program in her new home of Toronto has taught the 24-year-old Eritrean refugee how to steer and basic bike mechanics, giving her the confidence to teach others.

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a deadly plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the volatile chief of the mercenary group. Putin signed the decree bringing in the change with immediate effect on Friday after the Kremlin said that Western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an "absolute lie". The Kremlin declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.

South Korean protesters call for government action on Fukushima water

Protesters gathered in the capital of South Korea on Saturday to demand that the government take steps to avoid what they fear is a looming disaster from Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Japan began dumping the water from the plant north of Tokyo into the sea on Thursday despite objections both at home and abroad from fishing communities and others worried about the environmental impact.

Stranded cable car highlights Pakistan school accessibility crisis

Ibrar Ahmed is relieved to be alive after being stuck on a cable car high over a river in northern Pakistan for 16 hours this week, but now the student wonders how he will make the arduous trek to class each day. "God willing, I am going to continue with my studies, but the way to our school is so long," he said after Tuesday's ordeal, which grabbed global attention.

Gabon polls see some delays as president Bongo seeks to extend dynasty

Some Gabonese voters encountered delays on Saturday as they took part in presidential, legislative and local elections that the opposition hopes will foil President Ali Bongo's bid for a third term and end his family's 56-year grip on power. Of Bongo's 18 challengers, six from major opposition parties have backed a joint nominee in an effort to narrow the race.

Ukraine will speed up advance on southern front -commander

Ukrainian forces believe they have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and will now be able to advance more quickly, a commander fighting in the south told Reuters. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June, but well-prepared Russian defence lines reinforced by minefields have slowed their southward advance towards the Sea of Azov.

Head of Japan coalition partner postpones China visit at China's request

The head of Japan's Komeito party, the junior partner in the coalition government, will postpone his planned visit to China at China's request, the party announced on Saturday. Natsuo Yamaguchi was planning to visit China from Aug. 28-30 in hopes of meeting China's President Xi Jinping and to hand over a personal letter from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

