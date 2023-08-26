Haryana: Sec 144 imposed in Nuh, govt denies permission to hold Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday said that no permission has been granted to hold Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh adding that section 144 has been imposed in the district. Addressing the media, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "We have denied the permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144."

Haryana Police on Saturday said that the internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till August 28. "As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 upto 11:59 pm on August 28," an official statement said.

Earlier Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that they will bring out a Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28 in Nuh. Haryana government authorities have, however, denied permission for the Yatra citing apprehensions of disturbance of law and order expressed by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

Earlier today Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur presided over a meeting with senior police officers of bordering States through video conferencing here today and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation. In the meeting, which was attended by the senior police officers of states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh, Kapur said that Nuh administration has denied permission to the organizers of Yatra in wake of meeting of G20 Sherpa group scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7 and to maintain law and order situation in the aftermath of violence that took place on July 31, 2023.

"Even though permission has been denied to hold Jal Abhishek Yatra, there are inputs that certain organizations have invited people from Haryana and other neighbouring States to reach Nuh on August 28," DGP said. While emphasizing the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, Kapur asked the senior police functionaries of bordering States to ensure regular monitoring of social media platforms and share information about the people who try to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them as per the law.

"Besides, interstate barricading should be done to prevent any kind of mobilization of people. Nobody would be allowed to take the law in their hands," he said. The DGP said that ADGP Law and Order Mamta Singh would be the Nodal Officer and she would be stationed in Nuh.

During the meeting, Haryana DGP asked the police officers of bordering states that in case any incident came to their notice that could disrupt communal harmony, it should be shared on a real-time basis so that preventive action could be taken on time. (ANI)

