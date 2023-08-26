Left Menu

Delay in conduct of assembly elections in J-K implies BJP is scared: Cong MP Rajani Patil

Tariq Hameed Karra has been retained as a member.Mir said the highest working body in the party has now got the highest representation from J-K. I got the chance of representation, Tariq Hameed Karra is already in the working committee and has been retained to give his services, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:01 IST
Delay in conduct of assembly elections in J-K implies BJP is scared: Cong MP Rajani Patil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil on Saturday said the delay in the conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir implies that the BJP is scared.

Patil, the AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, was here to attend a ceremony to felicitate the newly-inducted Congress Central Working Committee members.

''On one side, you (BJP) are saying the situation is peaceful, then why are elections not being conducted? What are you afraid of,'' she asked.

Referring to the death of nine pilgrims in a fire on a train near the Madurai railway station, Patil said no one takes responsibility or bothers about train accidents in the country.

''In the past, whenever train accidents have taken place, railway ministers have taken responsibility for those accidents. But now, neither does anyone take any responsibility nor bothers about it,'' she told reporters here.

''We tried to raise the issue (of train accidents) in Parliament, but we were not allowed to talk. They (the government) should have discussed the issue,'' Patil added.

On the hearing of Article 370 petitions in the Supreme Court, she said the party is waiting for the judicial process.

''The Congress has two stands – statehood should be restored, it is the first example of the country that a state is converted into Union Territory. So, we want the statehood back. And also, unemployment should be decreased, these are our two demands,'' Patil said.

Earlier, the newly inducted members from J-K in the Congress CWC were felicitated at JKPCC headquarters here.

Those who have been inducted are former JKPCC president G A Mir and Neeraj Kundan from the National Students' Union of India. Tariq Hameed Karra has been retained as a member.

Mir said the highest working body in the party has now got the highest representation from J-K. ''I got the chance of representation, Tariq Hameed Karra is already in the working committee and has been retained to give his services,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023