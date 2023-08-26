Left Menu

47,390 volunteers being provided training in disaster management: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that a total of 47,390 volunteers were being provided training in disaster management by the state government.   

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that a total of 47,390 volunteers were being provided training in disaster management by the state government. While presiding over the 8th meeting of HP State Disaster Management Authority Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed taking proactive steps in order to minimize the loss of human life and property during the disasters.

During the meeting Chief Minister emphasized suitable measures and guidelines for the release of water from the dams during rainy seasons and it should be staggered so that minimum damage is caused in the downstream areas. "CM Sukhu stressed the capacity-building measures and said that about 47,390 volunteers were being provided training in the State so that their services could be utilized in the disaster-hit areas," an official statement said.

He further stated that the management of muck and construction of debris points should be identified. "A proposal to set up five automatic weather systems in snow-bound areas of the State for better forecast of climate conditions. Moraine-dammed lakes formed due to the melting of glaciers were being monitored on a regular basis. Management of muck and construction debris points should be identified," CM Sukhu said.

"In addition to disaster helplines 1077 and 1070, helpline 1100 should also be incorporated for seeking information regarding disasters so that affected people could be provided timely help during disasters. There was a need for strengthening the civil defence structure by providing training to young generations for quick response to combat disasters," he added. During the meeting, CM Sukhu also directed the authorities to conduct of a study on the increasing number of cloudburst incidents.

He said that the buildings of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in the State would be made earthquake-resistant with ultra-modern facilities. "Government departments should ensure safe construction practices in the State. Activities such as land-use-based planning, and retrofitting of critical infrastructure like schools, hospitals, lifeline buildings etc were essential," he said. (ANI)

