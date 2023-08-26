Modi puts India first, UPA 'family': BJP slams Cong after PM names Chandrayaan-3 touchdown spot as 'Shiv Shakti Point'

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement naming the Vikram lander's touchdown spot on the Moon as ''Shiv Shakti Point'', and took a swipe at the Congress saying if it had been at the helm, it would have christened the site ''Indira Point and Rajiv Point''.

Reaching Bengaluru this morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens after summit talks, Prime Minister Modi announced that Chandrayaan-3's landing spot on the Moon would be named as Shiv Shakti Point and August 23 would be celebrated as National Space Day.

He also said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 and left its imprints would be known as ''Tiranga Point''.

Hailing the prime minister's announcement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said, ''PM Modi puts India first. UPA puts family first.'' He the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had named the spot where Chandrayaan-1 impact probe had hit as ''Jawahar Point''.

''Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 and 3, and if they did they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point,'' the BJP spokesperson added.

