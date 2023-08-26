Left Menu

AAP to contest Bihar polls, party general secretary holds meeting in Delhi 

Pathak addressed the leaders of the Bihar Organization at AAP Headquarters in Delhi and said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 21:19 IST
AAP to contest Bihar polls, party general secretary holds meeting in Delhi 
AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming elections in Bihar. AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a meeting with the leaders of the Bihar organization in Delhi on Saturday regarding the same. Bihar will undergo the assembly elections in 2025.

Pathak addressed the leaders of the Bihar Organization at AAP Headquarters in Delhi and said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar. "It is the misfortune of Bihar that due to dirty politics, the state has not been able to move forward where it should have been. AAP will contest elections in Bihar. But to contest elections it is necessary to have a strong organization," he said.

"We will contest elections in Bihar, but the party will decide when to contest. We cannot contest elections directly in Bihar, for that we have to strengthen the organization first. We will have to form our own committee in every village. We have to work hard from now itself to strengthen and expand the organization. Once the organization becomes strong, then we will contest elections and win too," Pathak added. Meanwhile, 26 Opposition parties including AAP have constituted a bloc named INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023