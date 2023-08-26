National Zoological Park celebrates first birthday of white tigress SITA's twin cubs

National Zoological Park on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of the white tigress SITA's twin cubs, Avni and Vyom. Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General, Forests, and Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion. Dr SK Shukla Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority was invited as the Special Guest.

"The highlight of the celebration was the cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the cubs' significance in connecting the citizens and wildlife," an official statement issued by the Environment Ministry said. "Students of the 11th grade of a school were invited to partake in the festivities. The event provided a unique educational opportunity for the students to learn about tigers and their vital role in biodiversity preservation," it added.

On the occasion, the National Zoological Park also gifted a plant sapling to each student who attended the event. "This gesture aimed not only to express gratitude for their participation but also to instil a sense of responsibility for the environment among the future generations. The celebration of Avni and Vyom's first birthday stands as a testament to the zoo's dedication to fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature," the ministry said.

Union Environment Ministry said that at present there are 12 tigers of 2 varieties, and among these, there are 7 normal-coloured Royal Bengal Tigers (Panthera tigris tigris) and 5 White Tigers (Panthera tigris tigris color_mutation) in the National Zoological Park. (ANI)

