“Maintaining law and order is government’s responsibility”: Bhupinder Singh Hooda cautions Khattar govt over VHP’s Jal Abhishek Yatra

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday cautioned the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to maintain law and order in view of the Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra that is scheduled to be held on August 28 in Nuh while also slamming the BJP government of Haryana for Nuh violence. Asserting that Yatras were also held in the past and are not new in the state, the Congress leader said, " The Yatras were held in the past but the Yatra's security, and to maintain law & order is the government's responsibility..."

Attacking the Khattar government for having failed to provide security to the yatra in Nuh and maintaining law and order in the state, he said, "Whatever happened back then was due to the failure of the government..Despite inputs (possibility of violence), the state government did not take preventive measures...We gave the Adjournment motion (in Vidhan Sabha) & yesterday the Speaker said that it has been sent to the government for comments...". Hooda said that if the government had taken preventive steps on time then the violence could have been averted.

He said, "A CID inspector had reported that they had informed 10 days in advance that such an incident could occur and there were WhatsApp messages also the government should have taken preventive steps. There is no hatred among the local people." Addressing the media, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "We have denied the permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144."Haryana Police on Saturday said that the internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till August 28.

Mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Nuh District for two days after the VHP said they will go ahead with their Yatra on August 28. Internet services have been suspended from 12:00 noon today till midnight 12 on August 28, an official statement said on Saturday. Haryana government authorities have, however, denied permission for the Yatra citing apprehensions of disturbance of law and order expressed by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner had on Friday written to the state's Home Department, recommending to stop Nuh internet service and bulk messages, following which orders were issued today by the Home Secretary of Haryana to stop internet service from August 26 to August 28, officials said. (ANI)

