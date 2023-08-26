PM Modi to address B20 India Summit 2023 tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that he will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023 on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that he will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023 on Sunday in the national capital. Taking to X (former Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said," At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world."
Prime Minister Modi said that B20 is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth. The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The Summit is based on the theme of B20 India R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.
B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to the G20. The three-day summit is being held from 25th to 27th August. Its theme is R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WHO convenes Traditional Medicine Global Summit to accelerate health for all
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia Returns to Unveil Indonesia's Thriving E-commerce Market Potential
South Africa to host BRICS Trade Fair alongside Summit
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India to participate in G20 Leaders' Summit
Delhi govt launches climate summit to engage youth