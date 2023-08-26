Left Menu

JICA positive about financing Versova-Virar Sea Link, Wadala-CSMT Metro: Fadnavis

They have requested us to send a proposal through the Centre, Fadnavis said.JICA was also positive about financing the Wadala-CSMT line of Mumbai Metro, the deputy CM added.Discussions also took place on a flood mitigation project for Mumbai, he said.He also held talks with Japanese companies on investments in Maharashtra, he added.Japanese businesses want to come here and efforts are being made to bring them to Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:29 IST
JICA positive about financing Versova-Virar Sea Link, Wadala-CSMT Metro: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is positive about financing the Versova-Virar Sea Link and Wadala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro projects in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

He met senior officials of the Japanese government, ministers and the advisor to the prime minister during his five-day visit to Japan where he was accorded the honour of state guest, he told reporters at the airport here upon return.

''They were positive about cooperation for this project (Versova-Virar Sea Link). They have requested us to send a proposal through the Centre,'' Fadnavis said.

JICA was also positive about financing the Wadala-CSMT line of Mumbai Metro, the deputy CM added.

Discussions also took place on a flood mitigation project for Mumbai, he said.

He also held talks with Japanese companies on investments in Maharashtra, he added.

''Japanese businesses want to come here and efforts are being made to bring them to Maharashtra. From semiconductors to all types of manufacturing, from data centres to artificial intelligence, all types of investments can be brought to Maharashtra,'' Fadnavis added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023