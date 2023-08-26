No permission needed to take out religious rally, says VHP leader on their Yatra in Haryana
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dr Surendra Jain on Saturday said that no permission is required from the state government to hold a religious rally adding that the administration will support VHP in holding the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra.
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain on Saturday said that no permission is required from the state government to take out a religious rally and the administration will support the VHP in holding the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra. Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said, "This time the Hindus of Mewat have decided to organize the Yatra with perseverance and resolve. On that day, a mass Jal Abhishek programme will be organized in a Shiva temple in every block of the state at 11 am. Permission for religious rallies is not required from the administration and we hope administration comes forward and extends support for the religious rally."
"Through this programme, we will pray to Lord Shiva to give wisdom to rioters so that they do not create any hindrance in the programmes and Yatras of Hindu society in future and learn to behave as per principles of peaceful co-existence," he added. This historic Dharmic pilgrimage of Braj Mandal will take place under the banner of Sarva Hindu Samaj. Arun Zaildar will be accompanying the social and religious leaders in this Yatra.
Swami Jitendranand Maharaj (Chairman, Sant Samiti), Swami Dharmdev Maharaj, Swami Nawal Kishore Das Maharaj, Swami Adityanath Maharaj and other saints will lead this Yatra. VHP Central Working President Alok Kumar will be present in it.
Dr Jain said that he is hopeful that the Yatra would pass in peace and harmony as always and set a new model of harmony. Earlier today Haryana government said that no permission has been granted to hold Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh adding that section 144 has been imposed in the district.
Addressing the media, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "We have denied permission for the yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144." Haryana Police on Saturday said that the internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till August 28. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
