Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case: "Notices issued to DM, SP," says NCPCR chief Kanoongo  

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said that notices have been issued to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of police in the Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case. NCPCR chief Kanoongo said that the instructions have been given to Muzaffarnagar SP to register an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kanoongo said, "We have noticed an incident from Muzaffarnagar where a teacher made children beat another child. We have issued notices to DM Muzaffarnagar and SSP Muzaffarnagar. We have directed them to submit separate reports to us. We have directed the SP to register an FIR in this matter and give us a report." Priyank Kanoongo said that District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar has been directed to inquire about the certificate of the school.

"We have directed the DM to inquire about the school certificate, its teachers, and their qualifications. We have directed the CWC to provide counselling to all the children whether the ones used for the violence or the ones who faced the violence. We have also directed that any such viral video that discloses the identity of the children should be removed from all social sites. And legal action should be taken against those who have made it," he said. Earlier a viral video had surfaced from a school in Muzaffarnagar on social media purportedly showing a schoolteacher asking students to slap a fellow classmate.

Reacting to the incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the Yogi government on the Muzaffarnagar incident and demanded strict action against the accused teacher. Party leaders expressed their views on the party's official social media platform. MP Derek O'Brien questioned in his post, "The UP student case has now got even worse! The UP police have now filed an FIR. But why under weak Sections 505 and 506? They have charged #NehaPublicSchool teacher with 'mischief'. What's going on?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the government has taken serious note of the incident and an FIR has been registered. (ANI)

