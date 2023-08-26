Left Menu

"Congress never respected scientists...": Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the Congress party never respected scientists of the country. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the Congress party never respected scientists of the country. Reacting to the remarks made by Congress leader Rashid Alvi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no right to name the lunar surface, Fadnavis said," Congress leaders are completely frustrated that is why they are giving such statements. Their words should not be taken seriously. Congress never respected scientists properly. Modi ji is the Prime Minister of the country.140 crore people have elected him. Congress only finds opportunities to criticize PM Modi."

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon. PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the 'Shiv Shakti' point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the 'Tiranga' point.

"This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," PM Modi said. Meanwhile Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said there was nothing wrong with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) command centre in Bengaluru on Saturday morning where he met the scientists who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project.

Pawar also said it was up to politicians of the country to encourage the scientists. "If the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has gone to Bengaluru, then according to me it is not a wrong thing. ISRO scientists have enhanced the prestige of the country, It is up to the politicians to encourage the scientists, there is no need for any kind of protocol to go there," he said.

India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening. (ANI)

