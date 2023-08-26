Madurai train fire: Grief-stricken family members of victims from UP share ordeal

Every morning his father would call him to update about the progress of his pilgrimage, but on Saturday Alok Singh was left shattered after receiving a call from an official.

Shatru Daman Singh (65), Alok's father and a local jaggery businessman in Sitapur, was among those who died in a fire incident in a train compartment in Tamil Nadu's Madurai which killed nine pilgrims and injured 20 others. A gas cylinder ''illegally'' taken inside the coach led to the blaze in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

''My parents had gone for the pilgrimage on August 17. They were with a group of eight elderly people,'' Alok said. His mother was injured in the incident and has been hospitalised.

''My father used to be the first to call me daily in the morning and update me about the journey. Today, I got a call from some officials who informed me about his death. We are worried about the health of our mother who has been injured in the accident,'' he said. Alok's parents were among the eight people from Adarsh Colony in Sitapur who went on the pilgrimage to Rameswaram. Mithilesh Kumari Singh (55), a resident of the same colony, also succumbed to injuries in the fire.

''My father was the first to plan the pilgrimage. Other elderly people of the locality also expressed their desire to go with him. He even booked the tickets for all of them,'' Alok added.

He said that the woman killed in the accident was also a relative.

Manoj Agarwal, a resident of Lucknow, was inconsolable after he lost his mother Manorama Agarwal (80) and daughter Himani Bansal (22) in the incident.

''I had last spoken to them at 7 pm on Friday. My mother's phone was switched off since morning. So I tried my daughter's phone and a policeman picked it up and told me about the accident. I could not reach the tour operator on the phone either,'' he said.

''Around 12 noon, we came to know that their bodies are in the hospital,'' he said.

Preeti Agarwal, the grief-stricken mother of Himani, said, ''For the first time my daughter went for such a trip and now she will never return. I am all alone now.'' ''It was the railway's negligence. They should have checked. I have travelled with IRCTC four times, but never faced any problems. I have no idea what arrangements they had made this time,'' she said.

''Now we won't be able to celebrate any festivals. Her brother would now be alone for Raksha Bandhan,'' she added. Himani's brother Shivam Agarwal said she was good in academics and was looking for a job.

The news of the accident has also caused grief in Sitapur's Adarsh Colony, located around 80 kilometers north of state capital Lucknow. A total of 12 people from Sitapur were on the pilgrimage from August 17 to August 30, with two of them dead and six injured in the incident. Officials said Susheela Singh, Shivpratap Singh, Ashok Prajapati, Alka Prajapati and Neeraj Shukla and his wife Sarojini were among the injured from Adarsh Nagar colony, while Anand Prakash Tripathi is from Shashtri Nagar of Sitapur.

Sarvan Shukla, the nephew of Neeraj Shukla, said his uncle and aunt were on a holy trip along with other members from the locality.

''The group visited Tirupati Balaji on Friday and were to reach Rameshwaram on Saturday, but the tragedy struck before their return,'' he added.

The family members of the injured said the treatment of their relatives was going on at Madurai's Rajaji Medical Hospital.

Sitapur Additional District Magistrate R B Tiwari visited Adarsh Nagar and met with the kin of those killed and injured in the incident. The officer assured the family members of every kind of support.

Shanti Devi (70), a native of the neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri, also died in the fire incident. She had gone on the pilgrimage along with her husband Ram Manohar, a retired government employee, and a nephew named Harsh.

Her youngest son Neeraj told PTI over phone that his father rang him soon after the accident. He added that his family members were in shock since. Parmeshwar Dayal Gupta (60), a resident of Hardoi, also perished in the tragedy. His son Saurabh Gupta said initially he was informed that his father was seriously injured, but later he died. On August 30, they were to return to Lucknow. The other deceased have been identified as Ankul Kashyap (32), Deepak Kashyap (20) and Harish Kumar Bhasin alias Pappu Bhasin (60), all residents of Sitapur, officials said.

According to family members of some of the passengers, Harish was the tour operator who booked the private coach, while Ankul and Deepak were his staff. Harish ran a travel company in the name of 'Bhasin Tours and Travels' and was accompanying the touring party along with his staff to facilitate the passengers, they said.

According to locals, tickets of 63 passengers, including the staff, were booked by Harish. The Sitapur district administration is in touch with the families and collecting every details of passengers.

District Magistrate Sitapur, Anuj Singh said they are also in touch with railway officials and are trying to provide maximum possible help to the affected families besides working on bringing back the bodies as well as the injured to Sitapur.

