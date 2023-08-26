Ajit Pawar praises former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, on Friday praised the former Prime Ministers, Jawahar lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Ajit Pawar was addressing the party workers in Pimpri Chinchwad city of the Pune district, on Friday.

"The country got many leaders, first it was Nehru. At that time, there were many veteran leaders, but Nehru had a Charisma of his own. Mahatma Gandhi was also a great leader, he liberated the country by following the path of non-violence and we are proud of this. After that we saw the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave Jai Jawan Jai Kisan slogan," Ajit Pawar said. Pawar further praised the work of Indira Gandhi and said that she was a strong woman. He further praised Rajiv Gandhi also.

"Then we saw a strong leader in the form of Indira Gandhi, Initially people said what work would she be able to do but later she was recognized as a steely woman. She gave the best kind of leadership except in the period of Emergency. So Indira Gandhi also did a lot of work for the country and did all-round development. We have seen Rajiv Gandhi, after the advent of computers, people started saying that people's jobs will go away, people will not get jobs, but all these things proved to be completely false," Ajit Pawar added. Deputy CM also admired former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and said, "We saw Manmohan Singh in the government for ten years, his nature was a bit different. He was the RBI governor, he showed how the economic system can be handled even while being in the administrative system. There are people who speak less but do a lot of work."

Ajit Pawar also lauds PM Narendra Modi and his work and said, "We have seen Narendra Modi's nine years of work till now, we also saw Chandrayaan-3, the way scientists worked hard for this mission, Narendra Modi himself stood behind him as a strong leader. He himself was keeping an eye on the mission of Chandrayaan-3 while in South Africa and as soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, he also hoisted the tricolour there and praised everyone." "Modi ji himself has said that India's economy which was at the tenth position has been brought to the fifth position and now it has to be brought to the third position to make the country a five trillion economy," Ajit Pawar added. (ANI)

