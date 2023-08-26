Left Menu

Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in two-and-half years: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed that Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in the next two to two-and-half years.He also took a swipe at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, stating that had the work of concretisation of city roads been completed, lives would not have been lost to accidents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:41 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He also took a swipe at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, stating that had the work of concretisation of city roads been completed, lives would not have been lost to accidents. ''In two to two-and-half years, Mumbai will be free of potholes and all roads will be concretised,'' Shinde said.

He was speaking at a party event where former Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate who owed allegiance to the Thackeray faction joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with a former corporator of the Thackeray faction and six former corporators of Congress. ''Earlier, tar roads were built every rainy season and people were forced to travel in potholes,'' he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena, led by first Bal Thackeray and later his son Uddhav Thackeray, controlled the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for 25 years from 1997 to 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

