Executive meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha to be held in Assam’s Guwahati on September 9, 10

National executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha will be held on September 9 and 10 in Guwahati. Angoorlata Deka, president of Assam BJP Mahila Morcha said that, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, senior party leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, delegates of different states will attend in the meeting.

She also spoke about rising cases of crime against women, safety and security of women. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that his government has decided to restore the status of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali as full-fledged districts, which were earlier merged with their parent districts owing to the delimitation exercise in the state.

He also said that the state cabinet also decided to create 81 Sub-Districts to improve administrative efficiency. He, thereby, kept the promise he made on Dec 31 last year when these districts were merged with their parent districts owing to the delimitation exercise. The decision was taken in the 100th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)