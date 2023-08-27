Left Menu

Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries quits Britain's Parliament after months of delay

Johnson branded the probe a witch hunt. Johnsons Conservative Party forced him to quit as prime minister a year earlier after he became embroiled in partygate and other scandals.The ethics committee criticized Dorries and other Johnson allies for allegedly trying to interfere with its investigation and undermine procedures of the House of Commons. When Johnson resigned from the Commons, Dorries and another loyalist lawmaker announced they would also resign immediately and trigger special elections.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 00:03 IST
Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries quits Britain's Parliament after months of delay
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries stepped down from the House of Commons on Saturday, more than two months after announcing she was quitting in the wake of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own resignation from Parliament.

Dorries, who served as culture secretary in Johnson's government, left with a broadside against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whom Johnson and his allies blame for helping to topple the former leader.

In a resignation letter published by the Daily Mail, Dorries accused Sunak of presiding over “a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened.” She also accused him of helping to “whip up a public frenzy” against her.

Dorries is the latest in a string of political departures linked to Johnson, who quit as a lawmaker in June after a parliamentary ethics committee found he had lied about rule-flouting parties in his office during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson branded the probe a “witch hunt.” Johnson's Conservative Party forced him to quit as prime minister a year earlier after he became embroiled in “partygate” and other scandals.

The ethics committee criticized Dorries and other Johnson allies for allegedly trying to interfere with its investigation and “undermine procedures of the House of Commons.'' When Johnson resigned from the Commons, Dorries and another loyalist lawmaker announced they would also resign immediately and trigger special elections. Dorries did not go through with it, and her delay irked many fellow Conservatives.

Dorries has also accused Sunak of blocking her appointment to the House of Lords, Parliament's upper chamber, a claim Sunak denied.

She used her resignation statement Saturday to attack Sunak, who is also a Conservative, saying “history will not judge you kindly.” Johnson's allies blame Sunak for helping to oust the former prime minister by resigning from the Cabinet in July 2022. Dorries accused Sunak, rather than the scandal-tainted Johnson, of leaving the Conservative Party lagging as much as 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls and facing an “electoral tsunami” in the next national election.

Her departure will trigger a special election for the Mid-Bedfordshire seat in the House of Commons.

Dorries, a former nurse and romance novelist who served in Parliament for 18 years, plans to write a book on what she calls the “political assassination” of Boris Johnson.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023