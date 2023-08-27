Left Menu

Nigeria's Tinubu to meet US president at U.N. General Assembly

18 to 26 in New York. Presidency spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement Tinubu had accepted the invitation, which was delivered by U.S. presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs Molly Phee.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 00:04 IST
Nigeria's Tinubu to meet US president at U.N. General Assembly
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu will meet U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month, his spokesman said on Saturday. The U.N. general assembly is scheduled for Sept. 18 to 26 in New York.

Presidency spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement Tinubu had accepted the invitation, which was delivered by U.S. presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs Molly Phee. The two leaders are likely to discuss the situation in Niger where Tinubu, who chairs the regional bloc ECOWAS, is working with other heads of government in West Africa to find a solution after a military junta seized power.

Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reforms in decades, has called for more U.S. investment in his country and greater cooperation for the defence of democracy in West Africa, amid rising coup incidents in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023