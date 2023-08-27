Mayor: 'number of fatalities' in Jacksonville, Florida, shooting - media

A shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, has resulted in a "number of fatalities," the city's mayor said on Saturday, according to local media. The Jacksonville Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Mayor Donna Deegan told News4JAX that a man had barricaded himself in Dollar General on Kings Road. Jacksonville Council Member Ju'Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood that the suspect was killed.

"The people in this community, they're hurting and they have every right to. You know, this makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now," Pittman told reporters at the scene.

