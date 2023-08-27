Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa re-elected president: electoral commission

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:12 IST
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won this week's presidential election with 52.6% of the vote, the country's electoral commission said on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election for a second term. His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44% of the presidential vote, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Mnangagwa also narrowly defeated Chamisa at the last presidential election in 2018.

