Zimbabwe opposition party CCC rejects 'hastily assembled' election result
Reuters | Harare | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 03:19 IST
Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), said on Saturday that it rejected "any result hastily assembled without proper verification," after the country's electoral commission declared incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of this week's presidential election.
