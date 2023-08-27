Left Menu

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

PTI | Harare | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 03:25 IST
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second and final term Saturday.

Mnangagwa won 52.6 per cent of the vote, the Zimbabwe Election Commission said at a late-night announcement in the capital, Harare.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa won 44 per cent of the vote.

The result will likely be scrutinized after election observers raised questions over the election environment in the buildup to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Chamisa's supporters.

The election was due to be held on just one day, last Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
3
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023