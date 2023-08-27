Left Menu

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Former President Donald Trump has raised nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, a period that roughly coincides with his indictment in federal and state cases connected to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump's campaign spokesman said on Saturday. Since appearing Thursday to have his mug shot taken in a racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia, the former president brought in $7.1 million, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 06:54 IST
Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Former President Donald Trump has raised nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, a period that roughly coincides with his indictment in federal and state cases connected to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump's campaign spokesman said on Saturday.

Since appearing Thursday to have his mug shot taken in a racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia, the former president brought in $7.1 million, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. On Friday alone, Trump brought in $4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far, Cheung said.

His mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening, has been turned into T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters and even bobblehead dolls by friends and foes alike. The shot of Trump with a red tie, glistening hair, and an icy scowl was taken as the Republican presidential front-runner was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges, part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, who was elected president in 2016 but defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is again seeking the Republican Party's nomination for president. Trump is currently facing four indictments, including two related to his false claims that the election was stolen and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by his followers on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

He has denied all charges. On Aug. 15, Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury after an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.

On Aug. 3, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory over him and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election. He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully keeping classified documents after leaving office, and of falsifying business records in a case in New York related to the payment of so-called hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023