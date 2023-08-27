Left Menu

"Nitish Kumar should immediately resign," Bihar BJP chief on firing in Samastipur court

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samrat Choudhary on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over the firing incident in Samastipur court premises and said that the Bihar Chief Minister should immediately resign. 

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:14 IST
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samrat Choudhary on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over the firing incident in Samastipur court premises and said that the Bihar Chief Minister should immediately resign. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not able to handle the state...The situation in the state is not good and when there is a firing inside the court premises then how is the law and order strict in the state...Nitish Kumar should immediately resign," Bihar BJP president said.

This comes after two prisoners were injured on Saturday when four miscreants opened fire in Samastipur court, officials said. According to the officials, the injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari.

The miscreants opened fire at the prisoners when the hearing was going on in the court. Following the incident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the court. "A few days ago in Samastipur Court campus, a mafia Prabhat Chowdhary was arrested and sent to jail after six months of consistent efforts and surveillance and with the help of a technical team. The hearing of his case was going on and he was present when four miscreants came and shot him in his leg. He is stable and didn't sustain any major injury. Another person was also shot in the incident...We are looking for those miscreants and the security in the court campus has been increased..."Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said.

After the firing, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital while the accused managed to escape. (ANI)

