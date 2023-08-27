Sonia visits floating gardens in Dal Lake
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, on Sunday visited the famous floating gardens in the Dal lake here, officials said.
The Congress leader took a shikara to visit the floating gardens soon after day break, they said.
Rahul Gandhi, who is also currently in Kashmir after completing his eight-day visit to Ladakh, had visited the floating gardens on Saturday.
Sonia Gandhi later visited Nishat and Shalimar Mughal Gardens along the banks of the Dal Lake.
