Left Menu

BJP has made MP 'laboratory' for atrocities on Dalits, alleges Kharge

The goons did not even spare his mother. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, three times the national average, Kharge alleged.This time the people of Madhya Pradesh are not going to fall in the trap of the BJP, you BJP will get the answer from the people for the atrocities against the deprived and exploited sections of the society after a few months, he said in an apparent reference to the upcoming assembly polls.The BJPs departure is certain, the Congress chief added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 13:23 IST
BJP has made MP 'laboratory' for atrocities on Dalits, alleges Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the reported killing of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and alleged that the ruling party has made the state a ''laboratory'' for atrocities on the community.

He also asserted that the BJP will not return to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls as it will get an answer from people for the atrocities against the deprived and exploited sections of the society.

An 18-year-old Dalit man from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district was beaten to death, allegedly by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case she filed in 2019, according to media reports.

''A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The goons did not even spare his mother. The Prime Minister, who projects the facade of building the Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even flinch at atrocities and injustice handed out to Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh,'' Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh tries to hide his ''crimes'' by washing the feet of the underprivileged only in front of the camera, Kharge said.

''… But the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory for atrocities on Dalits. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, three times the national average,'' Kharge alleged.

''This time the people of Madhya Pradesh are not going to fall in the trap of the BJP, you (BJP) will get the answer from the people for the atrocities against the deprived and exploited sections of the society after a few months,'' he said in an apparent reference to the upcoming assembly polls.

The BJP's departure is certain, the Congress chief added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023