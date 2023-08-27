Left Menu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition INDIA bloc during its upcoming meeting in Mumbai.The JDU leader, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the BJP, however, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants but said that poll-related modalities such as seat-sharing will be discussed at the meeting.Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, We will discuss the INDIA blocs strategies for next years general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

Updated: 27-08-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:21 IST
Few more political parties will join INDIA bloc: Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition INDIA bloc during its upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

The JD(U) leader, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the BJP, however, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants but said that poll-related modalities such as seat-sharing will be discussed at the meeting.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, ''We will discuss the INDIA bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition.'' ''I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction... I have no desire for myself,'' he said.

The 26-party opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in next year's elections, has already met twice in less than one month -- first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The bloc is set to hold their third meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Meanwhile, the CM inspected the ongoing construction work of Lohia Path Chakra near Hartali More on Bailey Road in Patna and said the project will be completed before Durga Puja.

''I have been personally monitoring this project. It will be completed before Durga Puja. Once completed, it will ease traffic movement in the area,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

