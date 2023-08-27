Left Menu

PM lauds Meghalaya man who discovered 1,700 caves, urges people to visit state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran who, along with his team, has discovered over 1,700 caves in the state.Modi also urged people to visit Meghalayas caves, some of which are among the longest and deepest in the country.In his Mann ki Baat address, the PM said, In 1964, he Brian conducted his first exploration as a school-going boy.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 16:07 IST
PM lauds Meghalaya man who discovered 1,700 caves, urges people to visit state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran who, along with his team, has discovered over 1,700 caves in the state.

Modi also urged people to visit Meghalaya's caves, some of which are among the longest and deepest in the country.

In his Mann ki Baat address, the PM said, ''In 1964, he (Brian) conducted his first exploration as a school-going boy. In 1990, he along with his friend established an association, and through this, he started to find out about the unknown caves of Meghalaya.'' ''Kharpran, along with his team, discovered more than 1,700 caves in Meghalaya and put the state on the world cave map. Some of the longest and deepest caves in India are in Meghalaya,'' he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team of Kharpran, he urged people across the country to make plans to visit the caves of Meghalaya.

Kharpran, who is the founder secretary of the Meghalaya Adventurers' Association, has so far mapped 537.6 km of caves in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023