Left Menu

In Haridwar, BJP chief Nadda bats for environmental protection

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 16:24 IST
In Haridwar, BJP chief Nadda bats for environmental protection
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday planted saplings under his party's 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and gave the message of environmental protection.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the event organised at Amrit Vatika of Rishikul Ayurveda College. Both the leaders also paid floral tributes to Hindutva icon Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

Nadda also listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' along with BJP workers.

On a one-day visit to Uttarakhand, Nadda will preside over the state BJP core group meeting after participating in the Shantikunj conference in Haridwar.

Nadda received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Haridwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023