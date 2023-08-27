Haryana safe, nobody should worry about it: Khattar on Punjab CM's remark on Nuh clashes

Haryana is safe and nobody should worry about it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday, a day after his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann claimed that governors of BJP-ruled Manipur and Haryana were ''silent'' on the law-and-order situation there.

Mann made the remark on Saturday as he lashed out at Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for ''threatening'' to impose President's rule in the state.

Replying to a question on the Punjab chief minister's remarks, Khattar on Sunday said, ''Haryana is safe and nobody should worry about it. If there is a talk of (imposing) President's rule, it is for there (Punjab).'' Mann had said that while the AAP government in Punjab had been taking proactive steps to tackle the scourge of drugs, confiscating, raiding properties of smugglers, and going after gangsters with the formation of an Anti-Gangster Task Force, the governor claims law and order in the state was not good.

''I want to ask Governor Sahab, has the Haryana Governor issued any notice to Haryana Chief Minister Khattar regarding what happened in Nuh, communal clashes and violence that took place there and curfew had to be imposed? Did the Haryana governor write any letter to Khattar? No, because their government is also ruling at the Centre,'' he had said.

The Punjab governor has been accusing Mann of not responding to the letters sent to him in defiance of his authority. Purohit had on Friday warned the Mann government that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also launch criminal proceedings if his letters were not answered.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

