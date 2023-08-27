Like amoeba, NDA has no definite shape and size, says Uddhav; calls BJP-led front 'arrogant'

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday likened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to an ''amoeba'', saying that the BJP-led front does not have any definite shape and size.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition INDIA alliance as ''ghamandia'' (marked by arrogance) and ''Indian Mujahideen'', Thackeray said the NDA should be called ''ghama-NDA'' (''ghamandiye'' meaning arrogant). Addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra, he also asked Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao to clarify whether he was supporting the INDIA alliance or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ''The INDIA alliance comprises nationalist parties that want to protect democracy in the country. But most parties in the NDA comprise traitors and those who have joined the BJP as allies by breaking other parties,'' Thackeray said. ''The present NDA is like an amoeba, which has no definite shape and size. The INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP,'' he said.

The former chief minister asked BRS chief Rao to decide whether he was fighting for the country or supporting the BJP. ''If you are with the country, then join the INDIA alliance or declare your alliance with the BJP openly. Don't divide votes,'' Thackeray said referring to the BRS trying to enter electoral politics in Maharashtra. The BRS should first focus on its own backyard, which is not in good shape, the Sena (UBT) president said. Thackeray appealed to people to join the INDIA alliance for protecting democracy and the Constitution. ''The opposition bloc hasn't united against PM Modi, but for the sake of the country,'' he said.

Thackeray also criticised the BJP government for allowing an India-Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming World Cup in Ahmedabad.

The INDIA alliance meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Thackeray is scheduled to host dinner for the leaders on August 31.

