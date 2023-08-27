Left Menu

Yuva Rajput Sabha members released after week-long detention in Jammu

Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza.After the release of 26 YRS activists on Sunday, officials said all the detained members of the organisation were released from Kathua jail in the early hours of the day.We are thankful to the people for their support and for coming on the roads for our release.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 17:32 IST
Yuva Rajput Sabha members released after week-long detention in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Over 25 members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha who were detained a week ago for "breach of peace" were released on Sunday, officials here said. This move comes a day after most parts of the Jammu division observed a shutdown with protesters demanding an unconditional release of the detained YRS members.

The trader-sponsored 'Jammu Bandh' on Saturday also protested against the installation of smart electricity meters and pressed for the removal of the Sarore toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

During a protest on August 21 by the YRS demanding the removal of the Sarore toll plaza, several of its activists were detained for violating restrictions around the toll plaza. Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza.

After the release of 26 YRS activists on Sunday, officials said all the detained members of the organisation were released from Kathua jail in the early hours of the day.

"We are thankful to the people for their support and for coming on the roads for our release. Our core committee will meet shortly to decide the future course of action," YRS president Vikram Singh told reporters after his release.

Former YRS president Rajan Singh Happy urged people to stand united and said they will continue their fight for the rights of the people.

"Our only concern is addressing public issues and we do not believe in confrontation or showing someone down. We are not against anyone or any party," Happy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023