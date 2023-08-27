Left Menu

More than 1.5 cr people have benefited from 'shasan aplya dari' drive and CM's Relief Fund, says Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said 1.5 crore people in the state have benefitted from the 'shasan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) drive and CM's Relief Fund.

He was speaking at a function connected to the 'shasan aplya dari' initiative at Parbhani, more than 500 kilometres from here, in the state's Marathwada region.

''More than 1.5 crore people have benefited from shasan aplya dari initiative and Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The state has so far distributed 22,000 tractors and 22,50 rotavators (rotary tillers) to farmers. Around 4 lakh people have received Rs 1,351 crore under various schemes,'' Shinde said.

Speaking at the event, he took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray by saying his government's work had galvanised some people who ran the administration from home to go ''offline'' (on the ground) instead of staying ''offline''.

Some people routinely said the state government would fall but it has only got stronger with Ajit Pawar joining, he added.

Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the Shinde government on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

