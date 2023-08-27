TN CM lashes out at BJP over CAG report

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre citing the Comptroller and Auditor General Report. Flaying the Narendra Modi government, he sought to know what moral right the Prime Minister had to speak about corruption in the wake of CAG findings.

''I want to know what moral right does the Prime Minister have to talk about corruption. The Comptroller and Auditor General Report has identified corruption in central government-run schemes,'' Stalin said at the wedding of CPI leader M Selvaraj near here on Sunday.

''CAG operates under the Central government and it prepares a report every year on the performance of the government, it studies the income and expenditure of the government and then submits a report. That is the work of CAG. Today, the CAG says it is corrupt rule at the centre with several irregularities in government-run schemes. We are not saying this. Not even the Opposition parties, it is the CAG which has said,'' Stalin said.

Taking potshots at the BJP rule, he said, ''Modi has been targeting the DMK and has said that there is corruption in Tamil Nadu. I want to ask him now with the CAG findings, does he have any moral stand to talk about corruption? ''I have collected all those details prepared by the CAG. I have come here to talk with ample proof,'' Stalin said.

Stalin raised questions about the projects and schemes that were implemented by the BJP, observing that the saffron party has been ruling at the Centre for nine years. ''They could not specify the schemes or those projects that have been accomplished by them during the nine-year rule,'' he claimed.

Before the elections, the BJP assured of bringing back black money. The BJP said they will create ample job opportunities for the youth. But on the contrary job losses are taking place and that is the current state of affairs, he remarked.

The DMK chief said Modi was unable to stomach the formation of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, and that is why he has been targeting the alliance during his Independence Day speeches or even while taking part in government functions.

The INDIA bloc alliance conducted two rounds of meetings in Bihar and later in Bengaluru, he said.

''We announced the name of the INDIA bloc in Bengaluru.. The third meeting is scheduled to take place from August 31 onwards in Mumbai in which important decisions will be taken. I am also going to take part in it,'' he said.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Stalin said the BJP was making false allegations against the DMK and was threatening the DMK by using central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax department.

''We, as DMK, will not be bogged down by all these things. Even the INDIA alliance is also not ready to worry about this.'' The Comptroller and Auditor General tabled the audit reports in Parliament which pointed out several irregularities in Central government-run schemes. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai denied the allegations levelled by Stalin terming them a 'blatant lie' and slammed the DMK for corruption.

