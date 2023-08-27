Left Menu

Noida's Anil Yadav, 14 others appointed UP Congress spokesperson

27-08-2023
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Sunday appointed its Noida leader Anil Yadav as a state spokesperson in an internal rejig, according to a party order.

The party has appointed 15 new spokespersons and 17 media panellists, stated the order signed by Congress' Uttar President president Ajay Rai.

Rai said the appointments have been made after the recommendation of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The rejig comes close on the heels of Rai being appointed the party's chief in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Those appointed as Congress spokesperson are C P Rai, Amarnath Paswan, Puneet Pathak, Hilal Ahmed Naqvi, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Anil Yadav (Noida), Kunwar Singh Nishad, Rahul Rajbhar, Manish Srivastava Hindawi, Umashankar Pandey, Anshu Awasthi, Alimullah Khan, Priyanka Gupta, Sushil Paasi and Tanuj Punia, according to the party order.

