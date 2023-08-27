Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda chairs core group meeting of Uttarakhand unit, praises CM Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:42 IST
BJP chief Nadda chairs core group meeting of Uttarakhand unit, praises CM Dhami
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday presided over the core group meeting of the Uttarakhand unit of the party and praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for several decisions of public interest taken by his government.

Nadda was on a one-day visit to the state for the meeting. He also participated in the Shantikunj conference in Haridwar.

After the core group meeting chaired by Nadda, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt exuded confidence that the party will score a ''hat-trick'' by winning all five seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''The target is to win all five seats in the Lok Sabha elections so that Modiji's government is formed at the Centre once again,'' he said.

Bhatt said discussions were at the meeting regarding the BJP's preparations for the upcoming municipality and municipal corporation elections in Uttarakhand and next year's Lok Sabha polls.

He added that Nadda also took stock of the flood situation in Uttarakhand from the chief minister and urged the party organisation to engage in relief work.

The BJP's in-charge for Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, Lok Sabha MP from Haridwar and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna and other senior leaders were present in the core group meeting.

Earlier, Nadda planted saplings under his party's 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign in Haridwar and gave the message of environmental protection. Dhami was also present at the event organised at Amrit Vatika of the Rishikul Ayurveda College.

Both the leaders also paid floral tributes to Hindutva icon Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

Nadda reached Har ki Pauri in Haridwar in the evening and offered prayers.

