"Hooligans by nature," MP BJP chief VD Sharma hits back at Govind Singh

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma hit back at Leader of Opposition Govind Singh that those who are "hooligans" by nature think everyone to be a "hooligan". "The one who is a hooligan by nature thinks everyone is a hooligan. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the world's largest social and cultural organization, the volunteers of the Sangh are increasing the respect of India in the world today," VD Sharma said in a press conference on Sunday.

Speaking about the "gifts" given by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the women in the state, VD Sharma said, "In the month of Sawan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given not one but many gifts to our sisters...Our government is constantly working for the empowerment of women." On reservations for women, the Madhya Pradesh BJP chief said, "Earlier we used to give 30 per cent reservation to our Ladlis in police recruitment, now it has been increased to 35 per cent. Today the government has taken the historic step of reserving 50 per cent of the seats in teachers' recruitment for our daughters...women have been given 35 per cent reservation in appointments for other big posts of the government as well."

The state BJP chief also said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will educate 'Ladlis' in the state by paying their college fees. He listed out some of the benefits being given to women beneficiaries under the Ladli Laxmi scheme which was launched by the Chief Minister in 2007. "Our government will pay the college fees of Ladlis. They are above 45 lakhs in the state. We will make our Ladlis self-reliant by linking them with the livelihood mission. The government will pay the interest on their loans," he said.

VD Sharma also said that in a relief to women from exorbitant electricity bills, they will be fixed only Rs 100 from September. "Women will get relief from exorbitant electricity bills. There will be no recovery from them. They have to pay Rs 100 as electricity bill from the month of September," the BJP leader said.

The Ladli Laxmi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh aims to better the health conditions and educational standards of girls in the state and put a stop to the practice of female foeticide and child marriages. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in November this year. The state is expected to see a fierce contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress, which had won the election in the last assembly election but had to give way to the BJP following a rebellion by a chunk of its MLAs who had sided with the BJP. (ANI)

