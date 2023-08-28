Left Menu

Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on giving timely reply to oppositions negative information on social media. Any lie of the opposition parties should be answered through beneficiaries of state-run schemes. It is necessary to give timely reply to negative information on social media.

Updated: 28-08-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 00:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on giving ''timely reply'' to opposition's negative information on social media. Addressing the 'Shankhnaad Abhiyaan' workshop organised by the UP BJP's IT and Social Media department at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he urged the party's social media team to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and gave tips on how to use online media to spread information about the achievements of the Centre and the state government. ''Any lie of the opposition parties should be answered through beneficiaries of state-run schemes. This will not only expose the lies of the opponents but also give them a befitting reply. It is necessary to give timely reply to negative information on social media. Give correct and logical answers, and take special care of linguistic decorum. Have information about the (various) schemes...,'' he said. ''Today, almost every person is a smartphone user, to whom the true picture of the positive transformation in the country and the state must reach. For this, there can be no more powerful platform than social media,'' he said.

 

