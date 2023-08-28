PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 28

Left Menu

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 05:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 05:57 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Tax offset on Ulez clean air levy set to be 'shot in arm' for tradespeople driving polluting vehicles Conservative UK lawmaker Dorries formally quits with scathing attack on PM Sunak

George Osborne hopeful Elgin Marbles deal will go ahead despite museum thefts Overview

Tradespeople driving polluting vehicles in London's expanding low-emissions zone can offset the charge against tax, as part of their tax return if the journey was an "exceptional trip solely for business". UK member of parliament Nadine Dorries has delivered a scathing attack on her Conservative Party's leader Rishi Sunak in her formal resignation letter, accusing the prime minister of running a "zombie parliament" and lacking any political vision.

George Osborne, British Museum chair, believes that a cultural swap deal with Greece involving the Parthenon Sculptures can still be done, despite the crisis over thefts at the London institution. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

