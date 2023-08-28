Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges - lawyer

A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.

"God be praised," said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court. Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.

A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.

