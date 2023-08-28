Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges - lawyer
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.
"God be praised," said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court. Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.
A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Islamabad
- Imran Khan
- Pakistani
- Naeem Panjutha
- Quetta
ALSO READ
For Mark Zuckerberg's Threads, the real rival is still TikTok -- not the former Twitter
Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan issues pre-recorded I Day message; appeals Pakistanis to fight for justice
Imran Khan's party president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21 in corruption case
Pakistan anti-graft court allows questioning of deputy at Imran Khan's party amid political turmoil
Pakistan: Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Niazi arrested