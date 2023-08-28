Left Menu

Poll panel on 3-day visit to Mizoram from Tuesday to take stock of election preparedness

The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to update itself on the poll preparedness there.The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh end on different dates in January next year.

The Election Commission will visit Mizoram from Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly election slated to be held in the next few months. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Aizawl from August 29 to August 31, sources aware of the tour programme said here.

It is usual for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to update itself on the poll preparedness there.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is in power in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.

