Satish Poonia visits hospitalised Cong leader Rameshwar Dudi at Jaipur hospital

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:21 IST
Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia Monday visited the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi.

Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital here after suffering a brain haemorrhage, according to an official statement.

He was later shifted to the state-run SMS Hospital on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's directions.

A team of doctors performed a marathon surgery to remove the clot while a nine-member team of doctors was formed to monitor Dudi's health who is diabetic and also a cardiac patient.

During his visit to SMS Hospital, Poonia wished for Dudi's speedy recovery. He met the hospital superintendent, the doctors treating the senior Congress leader and his family members.

Owing to Dudi's critical condition, his supporters from Bikaner reached the state capital and met his family.

Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gehlot and other political leaders visited Dudi at the SMS Hospital and enquired about his well-being from doctors.

The 60-year-old Congress leader was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018.

