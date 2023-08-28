French ambassador will stay in Niger, Macron says
France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure from leaders of a recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.
Macron also reiterated its support to Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum whose decision not to resign Macron called courageous.
