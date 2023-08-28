Left Menu

WB: Suvendu Adhikari suggests presence of RDX in North 24 Parganas firecracker factory blast, demands NIA probe

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded an NIA probe into the explosion at an illegal factory in Duttapukur and stated that RDX is behind the powerful explosion.

West Bengal Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded an NIA probe into the explosion at an illegal factory in North 24 Parganas' Duttapukur and suggested the presence of RDX behind the explosion. While speaking to ANI he said, "RDX suspected in Duttapukur illegal factory explosion. I have already filed a PIL in the Kolkata High Court. My submission is granted by the court, and hopefully, it will be listed tomorrow."

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari submitted an adjourned motion in the state Legislative Assembly regarding the Duttapukur illegal firecracker factory blast incident. The BJP walked out in protest, raising slogans and demanding the presence of the home minister, Mamata Banerjee, in the assembly to participate in this motion.

Meanwhile, with one more body being recovered, the death toll in the blast at the illegal firecracker manufacturing factory in Duttapukur has gone up to eight, officials said on Monday. The mishap took place on Sunday in Duttarpukur, in North 24 Parganas district.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday tore into the Mamata Banerjee government after five people died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in the North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari said the chief minister was busy protecting the "thieves" in her Cabinet and meeting Muslim preachers instead of closing such factories. Coming down heavily on the TMC government, Adhikari said, "This is not an isolated incident. The entire state is sitting on a powder keg. The chief minister had promised to close these illegal cracker-manufacturing factories, but she is busy protecting the thieves in her government and hosting the Imams instead. She is holding meetings with Muslim preachers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

